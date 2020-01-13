Air Pollution is The Greatest Human Health Risk

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 17:55 Hits: 2

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

Moms Clean Air Force is a community of parents united against air pollution to protect children’s health. Why do we shine a spotlight on air pollution? Because in the US, more than 4 in 10 people live in areas with unhealthy air outside, and inside too. Air pollution can cause serious health problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for more than 6 million deaths each year.

Air pollution is particularly dangerous for pregnant woman and children, as it can increase the risk of preterm birth and low-birth-weight babies. Children are especially vulnerable to air pollution because they breathe faster than adults, so they are exposed to more air pollution than adults. They exercise more and spend more time outside than adults, which means that they breathe more outdoor air pollution. Children’s lungs are still developing, and developing lungs are more sensitive to pollution than fully formed lungs.

Burning fossil fuels creates air pollution when gases and chemicals are released into the air. This contributes to climate change. Air pollution not only worsens climate change, but is also exacerbated by it.

This graphic exemplifies why Moms Clean Air Force cares so much about the laws that protect our families from air pollution.

LEARN MORE ABOUT AIR POLLUTION

TELL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE: IT’S BEYOND TIME FOR CLIMATE SAFETY

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/3deG-W_VaLM/