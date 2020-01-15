The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Slow-motion interplate slip detected in the Nankai Trough near Japan

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers used a Global Navigation Satellite System-Acoustic ranging combination technique to detect signals due to slow slip events in the Nankai Trough with seafloor deformations of 5 cm or more and durations on the order of one year. These events generally occurred on the shallow sides of regions with strong interplate coupling and represent variations in interplate friction conditions, which may help simulate the occurrence of megathrust earthquakes originating from this subduction zone and contribute earthquake disaster prevention.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200115164015.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version