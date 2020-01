Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 13:08 Hits: 1

A common and inexpensive drug may be used to counteract treatment resistance in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), one of the most common forms of blood cancer. The researchers will now launch a clinical study to test the new combination treatment in patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200117080826.htm