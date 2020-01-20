The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dozens of non-oncology drugs can kill cancer cells

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Researchers tested approximately 4,518 drug compounds on 578 human cancer cell lines and found nearly 50 that have previously unrecognized anti-cancer activity. These drugs have been used to treat conditions such as diabetes, inflammation, alcoholism, and even arthritis in dogs. The findings suggest a possible way to accelerate the development of new cancer drugs or repurpose existing drugs to treat cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200120113130.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version