Dozens of non-oncology drugs can kill cancer cells

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 16:31 Hits: 5

Researchers tested approximately 4,518 drug compounds on 578 human cancer cell lines and found nearly 50 that have previously unrecognized anti-cancer activity. These drugs have been used to treat conditions such as diabetes, inflammation, alcoholism, and even arthritis in dogs. The findings suggest a possible way to accelerate the development of new cancer drugs or repurpose existing drugs to treat cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200120113130.htm