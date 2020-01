Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 16:34 Hits: 5

Despite having proven effective at reducing wildfire risks, prescribed burns have been stymied by perceived and real risks, regulations and resource shortages. A new analysis highlights ways of overcoming those barriers, offering solutions for wildfire-ravaged landscapes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200120113434.htm