Volcano earthquake report for Monday, 20 Jan 2020

Bristol Island volcano (Antarctica): magnitude 6.3 earthquakeA magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred at the volcano 3 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 10.0 km depth at 18 km distance E from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 6.3 quake: South Sandwich Islands Region on Mon, 20 Jan 06h51 (18 km E)writeAge(1579503089) All earthquakes at Bristol...

