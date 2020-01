Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:25 Hits: 0

Researchers found that eating walnuts daily as part of a healthy diet was associated with increases in certain bacteria that can help promote health. Additionally, those changes in gut bacteria were associated with improvements in some risk factors for heart disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116112542.htm