'Melting rock' models predict mechanical origins of earthquakes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 13:08 Hits: 0

Engineers have devised a model that can predict the early mechanical behaviors and origins of an earthquake in multiple types of rock. The model provides new insights into unobservable phenomena that take place miles beneath the Earth's surface under incredible pressures and temperatures, and could help researchers better predict earthquakes -- or even, at least theoretically, attempt to stop them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200117080829.htm