Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 13:08 Hits: 0

A study tracing acoustic communication across the tree of life of land-living vertebrates reveals that the ability to vocalize goes back hundreds of millions of years, is associated with a nocturnal lifestyle and has remained stable. Surprisingly, acoustic communication does not seem to drive the formation of new species across vertebrates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200117080831.htm