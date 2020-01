Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 14:41 Hits: 1

Germany plans to phase out coal power by 2038. The embattled Hambach Forest is now protected, but some villages will still have to make way for the last open-pit mines. Activists and local residents are appalled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hambach-forest-germany-s-sluggish-coal-phaseout-sparks-anger/a-52059845?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss