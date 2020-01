Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed a climate change lawsuit brought by a group of children who sought a court order to force the U.S. government to phase out fossil fuel emissions.A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for...

