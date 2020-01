Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 19:32 Hits: 0

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg wants all new cars to be electric by 2035, according to a plan released by the former New York City mayor's campaign on Friday. Bloomberg's campaign said he would instate mileage and pollution...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478813-bloomberg-wants-all-new-cars-to-be-electric-by-2035