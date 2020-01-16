EPA Grant Will Support Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma’s Environmental Programs

Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant of $300,681 to the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma. The award is a Performance Partnership Grant (PPG), which gives the Tribe greater flexibility to address its major priorities, unlike grants that fund specific programs.

“The Peoria Tribe’s environmental leaders know their community’s needs best,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Performance Partnership Grants allow them to adapt federal funding to address these needs with greater efficiency and responsiveness.”

The grant provides funding for the Tribe’s environmental programs, including activities to protect and maintain Tribal waterbodies. PPG funds also help the Tribe improve overall environmental performance and administrative efficiency while strengthening its partnership with EPA.

EPA and tribal partners share responsibility for protecting human health and the environment. By focusing resources on the most pressing environmental problems and taking advantage of the unique capacities of each partner, Performance Partnership Grants can help achieve the greatest environmental and human health protection. PPG funds allow states to direct resources where they are needed most or try innovative solutions to environmental problems. Participants report benefits such as increased communications between EPA and states, better mutual understanding of issues and priorities, more clearly defined roles and responsibilities, increased flexibility, and more effective worksharing arrangements.

