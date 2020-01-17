EPA Grant to Cherokee Nation Will Fund Hazardous Waste Work

DALLAS – (Jan. 17, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant to the Cherokee Nation to support a variety of hazardous waste management activities. Under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, EPA’s Tribal Waste Management Program encourages environmentally sound waste management practices that promote resource conservation through recycling, recovery, reduction, clean up, and elimination of waste.

“The Cherokee Nation is one of our strongest partners in responsibly managing hazardous waste,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “With this grant, EPA is proud to continue supporting their work on behalf of the Nation’s people and lands.”

The Cherokee Nation Environmental Program will use the grant to administer its hazardous waste management program, including the funding of administrative and technical staff. The Nation will also use the funds for education and outreach among community members and to conduct hazardous waste collection events.

Background:

EPA’s Hazardous Waste Management Grant Program for Tribes provides financial assistance to tribal governments and tribal consortia for the development and implementation of hazardous waste programs; for building capacity to improve and maintain regulatory compliance; and for developing solutions to address improper management of hazardous waste on tribal lands. Tribes can use the funding for activities such as developing codes and regulations, implementing hazardous waste management plans, and holding collection events.

