Friday, 17 January 2020

Sanitary care in ants to fight disease is known to improve the wellbeing of the colony, yet it has been unclear how social disease defense interferes with pathogen competition inside the individual host body. Biologists now revealed that collective care-giving has the power to bias the outcome of coinfections in fungus-exposed colony members.

