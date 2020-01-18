Volcano earthquake report for Saturday, 18 Jan 2020

Articles

Chichinautzin volcano (Western & Central Mexico): magnitude 3.5 earthquakeA magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred at the volcano 7 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 5.0 km depth at 12 km distance SSE from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 3.5 quake: Morelos, Mexico on Sat, 18 Jan 02h08 (12 km SSE)writeAge(1579313312) All earthquakes at...

