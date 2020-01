Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 22:22 Hits: 3

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) in a new interview likens the Green New Deal proposed by House progressives to "a slogan" and a type of "marketing tool."“Something that is very well intentioned, but, I think, bogus," he said in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/478847-schwarzenegger-says-green-new-deal-is-well-intentioned-but-bogus