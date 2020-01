Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 11:32 Hits: 4

Coal and other fossil fuels remain lucrative despite the fact that investing in them is becoming increasingly risky. That's one reason some banks and global funds are backing renewables. Is this the start of a rethink?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-divestment-stacks-up-against-fossil-fuels/a-52032277?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss