Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 13:04 Hits: 4

A woman's supply of eggs is finite, so it is crucial that the quality of their genetic material is ensured. New work elucidates a mechanism by which, even before birth, the body tries to eliminate egg cells of the poorest quality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116080412.htm