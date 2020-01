Articles

Category: Environment
Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

Solar-to-fuel conversion offers a promising technology to solve energy problems, yet device performance could be limited by undesired sunlight absorption. Researchers show copper thiocyanate can assist hole transport in oxide photoelectrodes and enable a 4.55% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency in tandem devices.

