Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 15:38 Hits: 3

A new study shows that there is a huge disproportion in the level of funding for social science research into the greatest challenge in combating global warming -- how to get individuals and societies to overcome ingrained human habits to make the changes necessary to mitigate climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116103854.htm