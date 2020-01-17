Articles

Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Camiguin de Babuyanes volcano (North of Luzon): magnitude 2.4 earthquakeA magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred at the volcano 16 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 7.0 km depth at 9 km distance WNW from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 2.4 quake: 068 km S 47° E of Calayan (Cagayan) (Philippines) on Thu, 16 Jan 16h48 (9 km WNW)writeAge(1579193280)...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes-volcanoes/news/96138/Volcano-earthquake-report-for-Friday-17-Jan-2020.html