Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 20:54 Hits: 3

Researchers are aiming to stump drug counterfeiters with an edible 'security tag' embedded into medicine. To imitate the drug, a counterfeiter would have to uncrack a complicated puzzle of patterns not fully visible to the naked eye.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116155439.htm