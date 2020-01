Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 22:12 Hits: 7

USMC-NAY: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats announced Thursday they would not support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), citing the proposed deal's failure to address climate change."Despite the fact that it...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/478683-overnight-energyschumer-votes-against-usmca-citing