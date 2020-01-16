The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mosquitoes engineered to repel dengue virus

An international team of scientists has synthetically engineered mosquitoes that halt the transmission of the dengue virus. Biologists developed a human antibody for dengue suppression in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the insects that spread dengue. The development marks the first engineered approach in mosquitoes that targets the four known types of dengue, improving upon previous designs that addressed single strains.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116141710.htm

