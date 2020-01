Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:17 Hits: 7

Senescent cells undergo an irreversible and permanent arrest of cell division and are hallmarks of both the aging process and multiple chronic diseases. Senescent cells -- and more importantly the factors they secrete, known collectively as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) -- are widely accepted as drivers of aging and multiple age-related diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200116141730.htm