Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 13:51 Hits: 2

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday announced that the state plans to buy a 20,000-acre section of the Everglades to prevent oil drilling in the area, according to the Miami Herald.The current owners of the property near Broward County’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478542-florida-moving-to-block-oil-drilling-in-everglades-tract-report