Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 10:21 Hits: 2

Butterfly breeding schemes in wildlife-rich Costa Rica aim to bring cash to local communities and protect forest habitats by exporting "ambassadors of beauty" to the rest of the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-costa-rica-butterfly-breeders-protect-the-forest/a-51917138?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss