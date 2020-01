Articles

Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Microtubules, filamentous structures within the cell, are required for many important processes, including cell division and intracellular transport. A research team recently discovered how the spiral-shaped, modular microtubules are formed and how their formation is controlled. These processes were visualized using state-of-the-art cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM).

