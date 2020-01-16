Volcano earthquake report for Thursday, 16 Jan 2020

Articles

Camiguin de Babuyanes volcano (North of Luzon): magnitude 2.4 earthquakeA magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred at the volcano 22 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 10.0 km depth at 12 km distance W from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 2.4 quake: 048 km N 21° W of Santa Ana (Cagayan) (Philippines) on Wed, 15 Jan 11h41 (12 km...

