Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 21:40 Hits: 0

A new species of feathered dinosaur has been discovered in China. The one-of-a-kind specimen preserves feathers and bones that provide new information about how dinosaurs grew and how they differed from birds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200115164005.htm