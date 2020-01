Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 18:18 Hits: 0

Last year was the second-warmest year ever recorded and the past decade the hottest on record, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Wednesday.Global surface temperatures in 2019 were cooler than only...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478410-2019-was-the-second-hottest-year-on-record-per-nasa-and-noaa