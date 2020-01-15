U.S. EPA settlements with two San Diego County firms protect residents from lead-based paint health hazards

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

SAN DIEGO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced two settlements in San Diego County, California, for violations of federal regulations related to lead. Home Remodeling Center, based in San Marcos, will pay a $22,275 penalty. Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling, based in San Diego, will pay a $20,454 penalty. These companies failed to comply with the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule, which requires them to take steps to protect the public from exposure to lead.

“Exposure to lead-based paint is one of the most common sources of lead poisoning in children,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “It is important that contractors be EPA certified and use lead safe work practices when working on homes with lead-based paint.”

EPA inspections found that Home Remodeling Center and Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling performed renovations at multiple homes in the San Diego area without being EPA-certified to conduct such work in pre-1978 housing, where lead-based paint is assumed to be present. The companies also failed to keep records indicating compliance with lead-safe work practices and did not ensure that a certified renovator was involved as required.

In addition to the penalties, each company committed to make corrections to their operations, including becoming EPA-certified.

These EPA enforcement actions reinforce EPA’s commitment to address childhood lead exposure. Though harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children below the age of six. Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned consumer use of lead-containing paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

The Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule was created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards that occur during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities, such as schools, that were built before 1978. The rule requires that individuals performing renovations be properly trained and certified and follow lead-safe work practices.

Learn about the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule and program: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program

Learn about certification and training requirements for renovation firms: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program-contractors

Report a lead-based paint violation: https://www.epa.gov/lead/pacific-southwest-lead-based-paint-tips-complaints

