Ruapehu volcano (North Island, New Zealand) activity update: new seismic unrest recorded

Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

GeoNet reported that the activity of volcanic tremor continues at low levels. Measurements of the volcano’s Crater Lake (Te Wai ā-moe) temperature, and chemistry remained consistent in combination with seismic unrest. Regular gas flights and lake sampling are also undertaken as weather permits. Since the last measurements lake temperatures have cycled around 22°C-28°C. For the last 10 years...

