Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 22:57 Hits: 5

Michigan is suing several companies over the use of PFAS chemicals, or "forever chemicals," due to their persistence in the environment and human body."Who knew that firefighting foam, teflon, leather goods and clothing ... are just a few...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478263-michigan-sues-companies-over-forever-chemical-contamination