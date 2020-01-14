ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 to Jumpstart Cleaner Trucks Initiative in the Southeast

Category: Environment Hits: 0
ATLANTA (Jan. 14, 2020) — On Thursday, January 16, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker and Georgia Motor Trucking Association President & CEO Ed Crowell will hold an event in Marietta, Georgia to jumpstart the Cleaner Trucks Initiative in the Southeast.
WHO: U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker
President & CEO, GA Motor Trucking Association Ed Crowell
WHAT: Remarks and press gaggle
WHERE: Georgia Motor Trucking Association
2060 Franklin Way, Suite 200
Marietta, GA 30067
WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020
2:00 PM ET
RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1]. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.
