ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 to Jumpstart Cleaner Trucks Initiative in the Southeast

ATLANTA (Jan. 14, 2020) — On Thursday, January 16, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker and Georgia Motor Trucking Association President & CEO Ed Crowell will hold an event in Marietta, Georgia to jumpstart the Cleaner Trucks Initiative in the Southeast.

WHO: U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

President & CEO, GA Motor Trucking Association Ed Crowell

WHAT: Remarks and press gaggle

WHERE: Georgia Motor Trucking Association

2060 Franklin Way, Suite 200

Marietta, GA 30067

WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020

2:00 PM ET

RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.