Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:26 Hits: 4

Smoke from the bushfires ravaging Australia will encircle the globe, NASA said Tuesday."The smoke is expected to make at least one full circuit around the globe, returning once again to the skies over Australia," Colin Seftor and Rob Gutro of NASA's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478223-australia-wildfires-smoke-will-make-full-circuit-around-the-world