Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:56 Hits: 4

Several Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee slammed bipartisan legislation to gradually reduce the use of heat-trapping chemicals in air conditioners and refrigerators, arguing the measure would raise costs for consumers...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478186-republicans-push-back-on-bipartisan-bill-to-make-greener-refrigerators-air-conditioners