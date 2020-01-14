Taal volcano (Luzon, Philippines): the magmatic and hydrovolcanic activity of the volcano continues at high levels

Articles

Lava fountains generated 800 m dark grey plume and drifted SW. New fissures and cracks were observed in Mahabang Dahilig, Dayapan, Palanas, Sangalang, Poblacion, Lemery Pansipit, Agoncillo. An ongoing ashfall was recorded in regions of Lemery, Talisay, Taal, Cuenca, and Batangas. The seismic station records 49 volcano-tectonic earthquakes today between at 2:00 and 10:00 local time of which 7...

