Life's clockwork: Scientist shows how molecular engines keep us ticking

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

In the The Demon in the Machine, physicist Paul Davies argues that what's missing in the definition of life is how biological processes create 'information,' and such information storage is the stuff of life, like person's ability to solve complex problems. Over the past 75 years, scientists have chipped away at this problem without identifying precise details of how any of our enzyme machines really work. And now, new details emerge.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200113165047.htm