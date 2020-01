Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 15:41 Hits: 0

A team of chemists has discovered an innovative way to break down and dissolve the rubber used in automobile tires, a process which could lead to new recycling methods that have so far proven to be expensive, difficult and largely inefficient.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200113104151.htm