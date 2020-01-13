Future subtropical warming accelerates tropical climate change

Articles

In response to future fossil fuel burning, climate computer models simulate a pronounced warming in the tropical oceans. This warming can influence the El Niño phenomenon and shift weather and rainfall patterns across the globe. Despite being robustly simulated in computer models of the climate system, the origin of this accelerated tropical warming has remained a mystery. A new study concludes that climate change outside the tropics is the main culprit.

