Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:19 Hits: 4

Using the most comprehensive dataset on the 'human footprint,' which maps the accumulated impact of human activities on the land's surface, researchers found intense human pressures across the range of a staggering 20,529 terrestrial vertebrate species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200113141931.htm