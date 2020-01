Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

Coal-fired power plants closed across the U.S. last year at the second-fastest pace on record, Reuters reported Monday. Power companies retired or converted about 15,100 megawatts of coal-fired electricity generation in 2019, Reuters reported,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478004-coal-fired-power-plants-closing-at-near-record-pace-report