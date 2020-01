Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 20:06 Hits: 4

A Minnesota appeals court ruled on Monday against two permits issued by the state allowing a mining company to construct a copper-nickel mine in the northeastern part of the state.The Washington Post reported that the Minnesota Court of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/478034-minnesota-court-rules-against-permits-for-new-mine