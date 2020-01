Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 21:42 Hits: 5

The Interior Department is planning to halt the use of almost 1,000 drones over concerns that some of the parts were developed in China, the Financial Times reported Sunday.The administration would be stopping its biggest civilian drone programs in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/477916-interior-planning-to-halt-use-of-drones-over-concerns-about-chinese-tech