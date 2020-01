Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 07:59 Hits: 7

The frontline of the climate protest movement is moving to the courts as activists are targeted with anti-protest laws and big money lawsuits. But is the war on climate activism undermining fundamental protest rights?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/anti-protest-laws-and-litigation-take-aim-at-climate-activism/a-51701293?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss