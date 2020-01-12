Sabancaya Volcano Volcanic Ash Advisory: continuous ash emissions to 24000 ft (7300 m)

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020

Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Buenos Aires warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 24000 ft (7300 m) altitude or flight level 240 and is moving at 15 kts in S direction. The full report is as follows: FVAG01 at 09:46 UTC, 12/01/20 from SABM VA ADVISORY DTG: 20200112/0950Z VAAC: BUENOS AIRES VOLCANO: SABANCAYA 354006 PSN: S1547 W07150 ...

