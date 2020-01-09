Common chemical disrupts reproductive biology

Articles

Experiments in worms reveal the molecular damage caused by DEHP, a chemical commonly used to make plastics flexible. DEHP interferes with proper cell division during egg formation, leads to excessive DNA breakage, alters chromosome appearance. Abnormalities help explain known link between DEHP and human birth defects, male infertility. If replicated in further research, the insights can help inform regulatory changes, consumer choice.

