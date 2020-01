Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:42 Hits: 1

A spontaneous round of applause broke out at Sydney International Airport for a group of American firefighters who arrived this week to help fight the wildfires hitting Australia. Video posted on Twitter on Thursday by the commissioner of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477537-us-firefighters-applauded-on-arrival-in-australia